YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — Jury selection is underway in Mahoning County Common Pleas Court for a woman accused of starting a fire that put a woman in the hospital.

Cheree Moore, 43, is on trial before Judge Maureen Sweeney on a charge of aggravated arson.

Moore is accused of starting a fire Aug. 18, 2021, at a Regent Street home just before 12 p.m.

Investigators said the fire was started in two different places, but they have not commented on what was used to start the fire.

The woman who was in the home was treated for her burns.

Police had been to the home multiple times the day of the fire for a family incident before the fire was set.

Moore has been free on $30,000 bond since she was arraigned in September 2021 in municipal court.