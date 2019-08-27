Judge sentences man convicted in Mahoning County online sex sting

A judge sentence Peter Petroff to 10 months in prison

Peter Petroff, sentenced as part of a sex sting in Mahoning County.

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – A judge sentenced a man who was picked up as part of a sex sting in Mahoning County.

Judge Maureen Sweeney sentenced Peter Petroff to 10 months in prison, giving him credit for time served. He’ll also have to register as a Tier 2 sex offender.

The sentence was part of a plea deal.

Petroff pleaded guilty to importuning, attempted unlawful sexual conduct with a minor to disseminating matter harmful to juveniles. A possession of criminal tools charge was dismissed.

Investigators arrested Petroff last year as part of a three-day undercover investigation.

Investigators posed as minors on internet chats, targeting child predators online.

Police said the suspects who were arrested had sexually-explicit conversations with them and traveled to Mahoning County to meet them.

