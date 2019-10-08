Youngstown-Warren Regional Chamber looking to fill account executive position

The primary role is sustaining membership by telling companies about the full portfolio of member benefits

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – The Youngstown-Warren Regional Chamber is looking to fill an account executive position.

“Our membership is made up of companies we bring in, but then we also have to retain those companies and ensuring that they are always seeing the value of their membership,” said Kim Calvert, vice president of marketing and member services for the Chamber.

One of those values is the JobsNow program, in which WKBN helps members publicize available jobs. Other benefits include the drug-screening component, and there’s also help with putting your name out in the business community.

“It is very important, especially because what we are selling is not a tangible product. Surely it makes it more difficult to sell something you can’t touch, can’t see, but we like to think we are selling more than just a membership,” Calvert said.

The account executive will make sure that businesses understand the myriad of benefits offered by the Regional Chamber and makes sure the business sees value in it.

The Chamber would prefer someone with a bachelor’s degree and/or three years of sales experience.

“We do need a person who is motivated, dynamic and can build relationships with businesses in our community, who can analyze — since this is a number’s driven position — who has problem-solving skills, work as a team, all those good things,” Calvert said.

Existing connections to the Mahoning Valley business community would be a plus.

You can apply by sending a resume to the Regional Chamber at kim@regionalchamber.com.