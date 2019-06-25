JobsNOW: Youngstown Pipe & Steel looking for truck drivers

Youngstown Pipe & Steel is transitioning to having its own fleet

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Youngstown Pipe & Steel is in need of truck drivers.

They’ll drive five days a week and show up each day to a truck already loaded.

All drivers have to do is their normal safety checks and make sure the load is secure before taking off.

“It saves a lot of time in the morning not having to load your own truck, which our drivers need because they’re going out, making six to 11, 12 deliveries a day,” said Mark Pelini.

The deliveries are within 200 miles, so drivers can make it home every night.

Youngstown Pipe & Steel is transitioning to having its own fleet, so it’s hiring drivers.

Drivers need to have at least one year of commercial driving experience.

“Doesn’t necessarily mean you had to have hauled steel before or that you know exactly how to secure with chains or straps and how to tarp with steel. That’s something we can train on the job,” Pelini said.

The loads will be 10,000 to 45,000 pounds of pipe, tubing, pipe valve and fittings, even crates and skids.

Youngstown Pipe & Steel has a competitive wage, plus offers benefits on the first day, including health insurance, paid holidays and vacation, as well as a 401K plan.

It’s a steel distributor, and Pelini feels that the company is doing something that’s part of the fabric of the community.

“We take a lot of pride continuing that type of business and the tradition of this area, and I just think anybody from the Youngstown area being able to drive and deliver steel and contribute to keeping this industry going in our area is a good thing,” he said.

Youngstown Pipe & Steel is taking applications in person, at its corporate location — 4111 Simon Road in Youngstown — between 7 a.m. and 2 p.m. Monday through Friday.