Youngstown hiring CDL drivers for street and sanitation departments

JobsNOW

Job applicants need to have a CDL license

by:

Posted: / Updated:
Trash collector, garbage, garbage truck

Credit: PeopleImages/E+/GettyImages

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – The city of Youngstown is looking for CDL drivers.

Open positions are available in the city’s sanitation and street departments.

Applications are being taken now. You can find the application on the city’s website. 

If you are interested, submit the application by emailing mayor@youngstownohio.gov or by mailing it to City Hall – Mayor’s office – 26 S. Phelps Street, Youngstown, OH 44503.

JobsNOW is a joint initiative between WKBN and the Youngstown/Warren Regional Chamber.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending on WKBN.com

WKBN.com Murrow award