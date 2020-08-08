Youngstown hiring CDL drivers for street and sanitation departments

Job applicants need to have a CDL license

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – The city of Youngstown is looking for CDL drivers.

Open positions are available in the city’s sanitation and street departments.

Applications are being taken now. You can find the application on the city’s website.

If you are interested, submit the application by emailing mayor@youngstownohio.gov or by mailing it to City Hall – Mayor’s office – 26 S. Phelps Street, Youngstown, OH 44503.