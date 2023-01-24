YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — One of the leaders in the chromium industry is hiring in the Valley.

Youngstown Hard Chrome has been in business for 60 years, now operated by a third generation of the McCarthy family.

When it comes to chrome plating large pieces, few facilities can compare.

“Being we’re the only chrome plater in Mahoning County, we do all our own training,” says Dan McCarthy with Youngstown Hard Chrome.

Youngstown Hard Chrome is hiring chrome platers, polishers and grinders. You need to be fairly physically fit. The work keeps you on your feet for the full eight hours in full-time shifts.

A grinder can pull off bad areas of important pieces using a vertical or outside diameter grinder before the chrome plating is applied.

“When it comes in, we grind or polish it before chrome plating step foot into chrome, take chrome-plated,” says Pat McCarthy with Youngstown Hard Chrome. “After the chrome gets bonded to the piece, the grinders and polishers follow up and right in [to] polish the sides.”

The chrome plater is responsible for setting jobs up to go in the tank, or unloading them. One tank is 30 feet deep.

Chrome plating is when an acid is added to the chrome and an electric current is added to the mix, applying a layer of chromium.

Youngstown Hard Chrome does large industrial pieces, which restores them last longer and run with less friction.

“People that are driven, that are mechanical, that want to learn — that’s very important here,” says Dan McCarthy.

Youngstown Hard Chrome has a reputation and embraces workers who can fit in with that goal.

“Somebody who likes to do hands-on things, use tools, and is somebody who takes pride in their work — because we like seeing stuff go out the door correct,” says Pat McCarthy. “We’d like customers being happy at the end.”

You can apply in person at Youngstown Hard Chrome, which is along Southern Boulevard in Boardman. Send an email to pat@youngstownhardchrome.com, or visit Youngstown Hard Chrome’s website for more information.