Youngstown Area Jewish Federation holding virtual job fair Tuesday

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — The Youngstown Area Jewish Federation will hold a virtual job fair at 12:30 p.m. Tuesday.

Participants will be given an overview of open positions and have an opportunity to ask questions via Zoom.

Everyone is welcome – either as a participant or an employee – at the Youngstown Area Jewish Federation and its agencies.

The Federation is the umbrella organization for several agencies, including Heritage Manor Rehabilitation & Retirement Community, the Jewish Community Center, the Jewish Community Relations Council, Jewish Family Services and Levy Gardens Assisted Living.

To see a listing of open positions, visit jewishyoungstown.org, scroll to the bottom and click on careers. To register for the job fair, visit jewishyoungstown.org.