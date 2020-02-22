West Branch Local Schools accepting applications for treasurer position

Live Now
West Branch High School in Beloit

BELOIT, Ohio (WKBN) – The West Branch Local School District is looking for a new treasurer. 

Applications for the position will be accepted through February 28.  

Those applying for the job must have a valid Ohio Treasurer’s License and have a record of success in school finance, preferably as a school treasurer. Candidates with central office experience and school finance experience will be considered. 

Candidates are asked to submit a letter emphasizing their qualifications, recent achievements and reasons for interest in the position, along with a current resume and a copy of a valid Ohio Treasurer’s License. Official transcripts, references and copy of their most recent five-year forecast should also be submitted. 

Those interested in applying can do so to Superintendent Timothy Saxton at 14277 Main Street, Beloit, OH 44609, or timothy.saxton@wbwarriors.org. Items may also be emailed to mona.mcneely@wbwarriors.org

West Branch been looking for ways to cut costs in an effort to eliminate approximately $700,000 in deficit spending. Recently, the district decided to close an elementary school.

The school board also announced Thursday night that several positions won’t likely be filled after retirements.

