WARREN, Ohio (WKBN0 – A Trumbull County business that has been around since 1977 is hiring.

Livi Steel provides the structural foundation of new construction. It’s hiring structural fitters.

Livi is a one-shift operation — Monday through Friday from 6 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Any work on Saturday is voluntary.

You must provide your own tools and steel-toe boots.

The work perks include nine paid holidays and insurance coverage.

Qualified applicants may send their cover letter, resume and references to: ashley.morrow@livisteel.com or mail to: Ashley Morrow c/o Livi Steel, Inc. 1245 Burton Street S.E. P.O. Box 2217 Warren, Ohio 44484. You can also pick up and complete a paper application form.