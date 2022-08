VIENNA TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WKBN) – The Youngstown Air Reserve Station is hosting a hiring event Saturday.

It’s to support the traditional reservists, military families and area military veterans who are looking for work.

They can connect with over 20 employers.

You need a Department of Defense ID, retirement ID card, or VA card to attend. The event runs from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the air reserve station located at 3976 King Graves Road.