BOARDMAN, Ohio (WKBN) – Vibra Hospital is hosting a drive-thru job fair on Thursday.

It’s available from 9 to 11 a.m. or 2 to 4 p.m. at its Boardman location on South Avenue.

Applications for all positions are welcomed.

Sign-on bonuses are even available.

