(WKBN) – The Home Depot is looking to fill various positions at stores across the Valley.

Those interested in being a sales associate, freight associate or lot associate can apply by texting HOMEDEPOT to 52270.

On March 5, all local Home Depot stores will hold walk-in interviews from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Home Depot offers 401K plans, stock plans and bonus pay.

For more information, visit www.Careers.HomeDepot.com to search for your area.