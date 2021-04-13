JobsNOW: Two local restaurants hiring workers as business picks up

Positions are available at Station Square in Liberty and Tiger's Table in New Middletown

(WKBN) – Nearly every restaurant has a “Help Wanted” sign as people are comfortable with carry-out and others are now more comfortable with going to the restaurant.

Two local places are eager to find more workers.



Station Square has always been popular, whether you want halibut or something else off the menu. It’s also been a challenging environment for owner Ottavio Musumeci.

“We can add enough jobs now for another 10 people in this restaurant, little restaurant,” Musumeci said.

Station Square already has 50 employees. Musumeci appreciates their work and doesn’t want to overwork them.

“We can use another three people in the kitchen — sous chef, a prep cook, a fry cook,” Musumeci said.



Usually, more cooks in the kitchen don’t work, but for a nice restaurant, it’s the perfect environment, and Station Square wants to keep the orders coming.

“Now, you work with less — five people instead of seven people — now, the other people got to work extra hard,” said Musumeci.



The opportunities also include a salad and dessert person, dishwasher and even three servers.

“Servers make great money and a cook, too. We pay great,” Musumeci said.



Tiger’s Table in New Middletown knows summer is approaching, and it needs to be ready.

“Business is just picking up and picking up, and we need more people, and it’s just harder to find,” said owner Joe Radman.



Tiger’s Table has a family atmosphere in a small community environment. Summer means the patio will be open, and it needs servers, plus cooks.

“I’d like to have some qualified cooks, people that know how to cook, but we are willing to do training, on-the-job training, as long as you think you can do the job,” Radman said.



Tiger’s Table also has a deli side, and some clerks are needed to help there.

For these restaurants, finding more workers is crucial.

“They’re very important, because you’re only as good as the people around you, and so you’ve got to have good people, and you’ve got to have good service if you want to continue what you’re doing,” Radman said.



If you want to apply at Station Square or Tiger’s Table, just go in and fill out an application.

Station Square is located at 4250 Belmont Ave. in Liberty.

Tiger’s Table is located at 10499 Main St. in New Middletown.