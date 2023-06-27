WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) — Trumbull Regional Medical Center is hiring in just about every position.

Nurses, food service workers, nurse assistants, therapists, lab technicians and many more positions are available.

A hiring event is scheduled for Wednesday from 1-4 p.m. at the hospital on East Market Street.

On-the-spot interviews will be conducted for all available positions. There is also a $15,000 signing bonus for registered nurses.

You can check out all the jobs available on the hospital’s website.

Trumbull Regional Medical Center is a Steward Health medical facility.