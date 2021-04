It needs production workers and machine operators, as well as other positions

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Trivium Packaging is holding a job fair on Wednesday.

Trivium is known for the aluminum bottles it makes for drinks, hair spray, plus other food and personal care products.

It needs production workers and machine operators, plus is hiring for office jobs in IT, finance and more.

The job fair is 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. outside of the plant on Performance Place.

Go to www.triviumpackaging.com/careers for more information.