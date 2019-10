NORTH JACKSON, Ohio (WKBN) – Six-hundred seasonal jobs are available at Things Remembered, which makes personalized gifts for people around the world.

Things Remembered in North Jackson fills 25,000 orders a week, adding a special touch with personalization.

Leading up to Christmas, the company fills over half a million orders.

It holds open interviews every Monday through Wednesday and Fridays from 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. at the North Jackson Fulfillment Center.