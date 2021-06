A “Now Hiring” sign Is displayed outside a Texas Roadhouse restaurant, Friday, June 5, 2020, in Methuen, Mass. The U.S. unemployment rate fell to 13.3% in May, and 2.5 million jobs were added — a surprisingly positive reading in the midst of a recession that has paralyzed the economy and depressed the job market in the wake of the viral pandemic. (AP Photo/Elise Amendola)

(WKBN) – Texas Roadhouse is hiring workers in the Youngstown area.

On Monday, there will be hiring events at the restaurants in Boardman, Warren and Alliance, with over 60 career opportunities available.

You can schedule a time for an in-person interview online.

There are both full-time and part-time positions.

Texas Roadhouse offers competitive pay based on experience.

There are opportunities for training and advancement.