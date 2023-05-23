SHARON, Pa. (WKBN) — The world’s leading authority in transformers can put a charge into your career — and it has a location in Sharon is hiring.

On Monday, First News visited the plant to share the opportunity in power solutions.

Sunbelt Solomon rebuilds transformers and electrical equipment.

Paula Goodman was just promoted this week to full service technician, and she was testing a voltage regulator. A full service technician spans over several jobs.

“A three-phase pad full service technician will re-gasket, rebuild three-phase pad-mounted transformers,” said Dan Mong, service center manager.

Don’t be intimidated. The jobs at Sunbelt Solomon are more mechanical than electrical, even if it is electrical equipment, and they do train internally.

Dan Parrish is a full service technician, and the company is hiring four more.

“If you’re driven by the motivation of seeing something at the end of the day, it’s a good word for you,” Mong said.

Sunbelt Solomon is the world’s leading authority in transformers. It has five acres of them in Sharon. It buys, designs, maintains, recycles, rents, repairs and sells equipment. It has a rental side and is hiring two technicians on that side.

“They have to learn a lot more equipment because you’re responsible for maybe fifteen different kinds of equipment set of one or two.

The company has 13 locations across the USA. It always looks first to promote from within, and a good book of orders has Sunbelt Solomon looking to expand.

“Always room for advancement here. We’re expanding. This next year, we expect to hire 15 or 20 new employees in our Sharon, Pa., location,” Mong said.

Sunbelt Solomon works hard to keep its workers happy with programs which reward them and give them options in the shop. It has other openings as well in Sharon.