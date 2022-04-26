WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – A job fair planned for Wednesday in Warren is promising jobs from $10 to $23 per hour.

Labor Max Staffing is hosting the job fair from noon until 6 p.m. at its location at 5000 East Market Street, Warren.

The staffing agency is looking for the following workers:

Assemblers

Welders

Plastic factory workers

General laborers

Clerical

Saw press operator

Cleaning crews

Tow motor operator

Lawn care worker

Janitorial services

Foodservice workers

Transportation is provided for some jobs.