WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – A job fair planned for Wednesday in Warren is promising jobs from $10 to $23 per hour.
Labor Max Staffing is hosting the job fair from noon until 6 p.m. at its location at 5000 East Market Street, Warren.
The staffing agency is looking for the following workers:
- Assemblers
- Welders
- Plastic factory workers
- General laborers
- Clerical
- Saw press operator
- Cleaning crews
- Tow motor operator
- Lawn care worker
- Janitorial services
- Foodservice workers
Transportation is provided for some jobs.