Southern Park Mall, TJX holding job fair for greater community

BOARDMAN, Ohio (WKBN) – Job seekers can fill out applications and schedule interviews on the spot at the Southern Park Mall’s job fair this month.

It’s happening from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. May 22-23.

The mall in Boardman is partnering with TJX Companies.

Currently, they have openings for part-time, full-time, seasonal and long-term retail opportunities.

Managers and employees working at the Southern Park Mall will be around to answer questions, help fill out applications and schedule interviews.

The Southern Park Mall is located at 7401 Market St. in Boardman.

As retailers respond to the CDC’s newest mask guidelines during COVID-19, check the Southern Park Mall website for its policy before visiting.