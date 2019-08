The company is holding a job fair from 2 to 5 p.m. Tuesday, August 20

NILES, Ohio (WKBN) – Shepherd of the Valley is looking for direct care staff for its skilled nursing and assisted living facilities.

The company is holding a job fair from 2 to 5 p.m. Tuesday, August 20. Open interviews will be conducted at that time.

Shepherd of the Valley is offering flexible, eight- and 12-hour shifts with day and evening schedules.

The job fair will be held at 1500 McKinley Ave. in Niles.

You can view all available jobs and apply online at shepherdofthevalley.com.