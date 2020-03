April through September is "bun season"

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – JobsNow is committed to helping people out of work find jobs — and that’s more important than ever right now.

Schwebel’s is looking for employees. It’s hiring for the Youngstown location and one near Columbus.

Full-time, temporary summer hires and summer vacation relief positions are available.

April through September is “bun season” as people get ready to start grilling.

You can apply in person at Schwebel’s on Midlothian Boulevard or online.