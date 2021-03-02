Regional Chamber looking for an events manager

A Bachelor's degree is needed and at least three years of special events, or sales experience

Youngstown Warren Regional Chamber

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – The Regional Chamber hired a marketing specialist and a director of member engagement after advertising the positions on JobsNow.

Now, it needs an events manager. This person would coordinate events, such as the annual meeting, Athena Award dinner and the Good Morning Mahoning County Breakfast.

You can read more about the position online. Resumes can be sent directly to kim@regionalchamber.com

