Pittsburgh Institute Aeronautics moves career fair to Vienna due to demand

PIA's Youngstown campus director hopes to continue to garner support from the employment community

VIENNA, Ohio (WKBN) – The Pittsburgh Institute of Aeronautics has moved its career fair on Tuesday from its campus to the Youngstown Warren Regional Airport’s Main Terminal.

The move was due in order to accommodate high demand for careers in aviation maintenance.

It will be held from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m.

Pittsburgh Institute of Aeronautics (PIA) was officially founded in 1929. Today, PIA is a non-profit, career-focused family of schools offering programs in Aviation Maintenance and Aviation Electronics.

“The event is open to both soon-to-be graduates and alumni,” said Joseph DeRamo, campus director of the Youngstown campus of PIA. “That we continue to host events that typically involve such robust and enthusiastic support from the employment community is a strong indicator of sustained career demand. It highlights the growing need for qualified aviation maintenance technicians. Aviation employers from all over the region will be present to recruit students set to graduate in both January and April 2020.”

PIA administration and employers will be available to discuss issues trending in aviation maintenance career education, such as overcoming stigma for girls in trade careers, the merit of employer partnerships in training qualified workforce and recent comparisons benchmarking the salaries of graduates.

Representatives the following employers will travel to the event to connect with potential students in high demand for today’s jobs in aviation maintenance: