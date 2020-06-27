Pittsburgh-area amusement parks begin hiring push

Kennywood, Sandcastle Waterpark and Idlewild & SoakZone are about to reopen, and they need to fill several positions

(WKBN) – With less than two weeks until Pittsburgh’s amusement and water parks open for the 2020 season, Kennywood, Sandcastle Waterpark and Idlewild & SoakZone are having a hiring push to fill positions.

Kennywood is nearing its goal to hire about 1,500 people to work in its Rides, Games, Food and Beverage, Grounds and Public Safety departments. Idlewild will employ about 800 employees and Sandcastle approximately 400 people for the same departments.

Both those parks are also recruiting lifeguards and offering free lifeguard training.

Park officials say its hiring was slowed significantly by the COVID-19 pandemic and uncertainty surrounding the summer. Now that they’re beginning phased reopens on July 6, they can begin the hiring process.

While high school and college students are traditionally the bulk of each park’s seasonal staff, the number of mid-career professionals and senior citizens choosing to spend part of their summer months on amusement park midways continues to grow.

“Working at Kennywood is a great entry on any young adult’s resume,” said Joe Barron, Human Resources director for Kennywood and Sandcastle. “But it’s also a wonderful opportunity for professionals looking to get back to work, or supplement their income with a job that’s engaging, unique and often quite fun!”

The parks offer flexible scheduling, scholarship programs, free admission to all three parks and other regional amusement parks, team-building activities such as movie nights, and discounts on park food and merchandise.

Park officials said they’re following CDC’s best practices with new health and safety measures during their reopenings.

Those interested in applying can do so on each of the park’s websites: Kennywood, Sandcastle or Idlewild.

Applicants must be at least 16 years old, though some job opportunities are available to those ages 14 and 15.