PennDOT announces job fairs throughout northwest region

OIL CITY, Pa. (WKBN) – PennDOT will host a series of job fairs throughout the District 1 northwest region in February.

Those interested in a career with PennDOT are encouraged to attend the event to learn about the various opportunities available.

District employees will be on hand to answer questions regarding employment and assist attendees with the application process.

Applicants should bring an updated copy of their resume.

PennDOT is looking to fill a variety of positions in various counties throughout the region, including CDL operators, mechanics, highway maintenance workers, civil engineers, construction inspectors and transportation technicians.

Applicants can see the current available positions, including internship opportunities for college students, by visiting their website.

Open house job fairs will be held from noon to 6 p.m. at the following locations:

February 4 – Erie County Maintenance Facility, 9031 Peach Street, Waterford

– Erie County Maintenance Facility, 9031 Peach Street, Waterford February 11 – Crawford County Maintenance Facility, 18492 Smock Highway, Meadville

– Crawford County Maintenance Facility, 18492 Smock Highway, Meadville February 13 – Venango County Maintenance Facility, 1460 Pittsburgh Road, Franklin

– Venango County Maintenance Facility, 1460 Pittsburgh Road, Franklin February 20 – Mercer County Maintenance Facility, 215 Maple Street, Mercer

– Mercer County Maintenance Facility, 215 Maple Street, Mercer February 26 – District 1 Office, 255 Elm Street, Oil City.

The job fairs are open to persons with disabilities.

Any person requiring special accommodations are requested to contact the PennDOT District 1 office at 814-678-7114 prior to a week before the event you would like to attend.