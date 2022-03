WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – Packard Music Hall is hiring front of house manager/assistant manager.

The person would oversee “front of the house” operations, including the box office, event-day staff, plus the food and beverage department.



The position covers evening and weekend hours for the Packard Hall events — in addition to regular office hours.

To apply, email a resume and/or cover letter to info@packardmusichall.com.