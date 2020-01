Drivers, called Hot Doggers, represent the company at charity events, hand out hot dogs and do media interviews

(WKBN) – Some job opportunities only come along once in a lifetime. JobsNow has details on this dream job.

Oscar Mayer is looking for the next set of Wienermobile drivers, who would start this summer.

The drivers are called Hot Doggers.

Six Wienermobiles travel coast to coast, and the Hot Doggers represent the company at charity events, hand out hot dogs and even do media interviews.

The work starts in June and lasts for one year.

Oscar Mayer started using the Wienermobile in 1936.

