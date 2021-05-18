One Health Ohio to hold hiring event

They have full and part time opportunities at its ten locations across the Mahoning Valley

(WKBN) – Job fairs are becoming common with a need for workers across many areas. One Health Ohio is holding an in-person hiring event Friday.

It has opportunities with its nursing staff, front desk staff, referral clerks, call center employees and more.

It has full and part time opportunities at its ten locations across the Mahoning Valley, and even one in Alliance.

“The job fair is important because 2020 was a hard year for our community, especially in health care, and we were actually able to shift and pivot and grow our business in 2020. And as we grow, we need to fill multiple positions within One Health Ohio to be able to continue providing high quality care and vaccinating our community,” said Melisa Foor, director of care management.

One Health Ohio was started 34 years ago to help improve health care in the surrounding area to the uninsured and under-insured.

For a full list of positions One Health Ohio is hiring for, visit their website.