BOARDMAN, Ohio (WKBN) – OhioMeansJobs is reminding job seekers that finding a job fair or career help is easy to find online.

The agency’s news and events page lists searchable job fairs and locations where you can get help finding your next career.

For instance, HPC Industrial in Boardman is holding a career fair on Dec. 5 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. You can register online. Equipment tech positions are open at $20 to $30 an hour. The event is being held at the OhioMeansJobs office at 127 Boardman-Canfield Rd., Boardman. Call 330-965-1787, extension 7139 for more information.

You can also find virtual career fairs and workshops to boost your resume and prepare for an interview on the website.