OhioMeansJobs continues helping job seekers during Boardman office cleanup

BOARDMAN, Ohio (WKBN) – Cleanup continues at the OhioMeansJobs Center in Boardman, but there are still resources available for job seekers.

OhioMeansJobs has had to adapt after its Boardman center closed following flooding.

“We only had lost two systems, which were very close to the front door. We’re able to replace those, and our server and everything was safe in the back, fortunately,” said Mary Ann Kochalko.

The Boardman center is scheduled to reopen June 24.

Until then, OhioMeansJobs is using satellite locations to help people find work.

“We know that we’ve seen an increase at Oakhill, and we’ve seen an increase in our Lisbon office,” Kochalko said.

Those places can do everything just like the Boardman center.

The flooding was an inconvenience, but the agency is not letting the situation be a disruption.

This is a time of year when people are concerned about school starting, if they’re signing up for career training.

“We really need to maintain that contact, so that anyone who is interested in those services that might be required for training continues to make contact with us, even though our center isn’t open,” Kochalko said.

OhioMeansJobs also offers funding to help people who have lost their jobs through no fault of their own. That could include training for a new career.

Ohio got $8 million from the Department of Labor that has to be spent within two years.

Mahoning County got almost $900,000.

“There’s a lot of jobs out there right now, and we can help them pursue those,” Kochalko said.

You don’t have to wait for the Boardman center to reopen to find assistance.

The OhioMeansJobs Center at Oakhill (located in the Oakhill Renaissance Center at 345 Oakhill Ave. (Entrance D), Youngstown 44502) will be open from 8 a.m. until 4 p.m. Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday and Friday and from noon to 4 p.m. Thursday.

Customers can also visit OhioMeansJobs Columbiana County (located in the Government Services Building at 7989 Dickey Drive, Lisbon 44432) that is open daily from 8 a.m. until 4 p.m.

JobsNOW is a joint initiative between WKBN and the Youngstown/Warren Regional Chamber.