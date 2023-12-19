YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – The Ohio National Guard shifted its focus during the pandemic. It staffed the food banks and passed out food to people who desperately needed it during a critical time.

That mission ended, but the National Guard is still important and it needs workers.

The National Guard in Ohio has 43 armories statewide and over 11,000 members. The role it plays cannot be overlooked, said Staff Sgt. Troy Brown with the Foxtrot Company Recruiting Team.

“It’s critical because we are the main force that can respond to threats here in the United States and protect the people of this country on our own soil at a moment’s notice,” Sgt. Brown said.

The guard has 150 jobs from which to choose, from transportation specialists, engineers, heavy equipment operators and electricians.

“A perfect example of this is approximately four years ago, I had an individual who was a dentist that joined the National Guard as an infantryman,” said Brown.

The National Guard to make an impact. It’s looking for people ages 18 to 40. Their mission could be in Ohio, or it could take them around the world.

Recruiting has changed. Many people start their journey reaching out through a text, email or an app message.

Officials say that with any job in the military, it is critical to fill the positions.

A $20,000 bonus is available, too. Be sure to ask about it.

For more information, call Joseph Ifft at 216-543-3927 or Troy Brown at 440-222-5361, or reach out to the Ohio Army National Guard on Instagram and Facebook.