WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – Ohio Means Jobs is hosting a couple of hiring events in its office this week.

It starts Wednesday by accepting applications for Gateways to Better Living. That will go from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Ohio Means Jobs’ office on North Park Avenue in Warren.

Gateways to Better Living is looking for LPNs and direct care associates.

Then Thursday, there will also be a hiring event for Mida Wet Industries of Lordstown. That will also be from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Mida Wet is looking for general labor and industrial cleaners for shifts on Monday through Friday.