Ohio Living Lake Vista hiring to fill several positions

CORTLAND, Ohio (WKBN) – Ohio Living Lake Vista in Cortland will be hosting a hiring event Tuesday, May 4.
From noon to 4 p.m., the open house-style event will be held with no appointment or resume required. All who attend will be entered into a drawing for one of three $50 Visa gift cards.
There is currently a need to fill STNA, non-STNA, LPN, RN, dietary and laundry employee positions.
Qualified applicants can apply on the company’s website.
Applicants can contact Ohio Living Recruiter Bill Daugherty at bdaugherty@ohioliving.org or 614-430-3607 with any questions.
Ohio Living Lake Vista is a life plan community for people 55 or older. Lake Vista’s campus includes home and apartment living, assisted living, short-term rehabilitation, home health and hospice and long-term care.
It’s located at 303 N. Mecca St. in Cortland.