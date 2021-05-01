Ohio Living Lake Vista hiring to fill several positions

All who attend will be entered into a drawing for one of three $50 Visa gift cards

CORTLAND, Ohio (WKBN) – Ohio Living Lake Vista in Cortland will be hosting a hiring event Tuesday, May 4.

From noon to 4 p.m., the open house-style event will be held with no appointment or resume required. All who attend will be entered into a drawing for one of three $50 Visa gift cards. 

There is currently a need to fill STNA, non-STNA, LPN, RN, dietary and laundry employee positions.

Qualified applicants can apply on the company’s website.

Applicants can contact Ohio Living Recruiter Bill Daugherty at bdaugherty@ohioliving.org or 614-430-3607 with any questions. 

Ohio Living Lake Vista is a life plan community for people 55 or older. Lake Vista’s campus includes home and apartment living, assisted living, short-term rehabilitation, home health and hospice and long-term care.

It’s located at 303 N. Mecca St. in Cortland.

