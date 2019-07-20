ODNR looking to hire state wildlife officers across Ohio

Potential candidates for the training camp must be at least 21 years old by May 1, 2020 and have a valid driver's license

(WKBN) – The Ohio Department of Natural Resources is accepting applications for state wildlife officer cadet training camp this year.

The Division of Wildlife is trying to hire 15 wildlife officers across the state.

State wildlife officers regulate and protect wildlife, waterways and properties. They also make sure public outdoor areas are safe and talk about conservation with local clubs and groups.

Potential candidates for the training camp must be at least 21 years old by May 1, 2020 and have a valid driver’s license.

They must have an associate degree or complete an undergraduate core program in fish, wildlife management, criminal justice, environmental law enforcement or related fields by September 1.

There will also be a fitness test cadets will need to complete.

People who are interested can apply through August 4 at careers.ohio.gov. For more information, visit wildohio.gov.