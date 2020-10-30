Northeast Ohio Dunkin’ locations hiring for several positions

(WKBN) – Dunkin’ restaurants across Northeast Ohio, including in the Youngstown area, are hiring for several positions.

Positions are available in 120 locations, including managers, assistant managers, store openers and crew positions, among others.

“We have always been committed to serving the communities that we operate in. Even during these uncertain times, we’re proud of our continued growth through the greater Northeast Ohio area,” said Ohio-based Dunkin’ franchisee Gerry Blum. “We are thrilled to recruit talented employees at all levels to be a part of the continued success of Dunkin’ restaurants in the region.”

Special accommodations are being made to prioritize the safety of Dunkin’ restaurant employees and interested applicants. In addition to initial phone screenings, all necessary in-person meetings will follow strict social distancing guidelines recommended by the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. You can learn more about Dunkin’s face masks requirements here.

Dunkin’ recently launched a partnership with Southern New Hampshire University (SNHU) earlier this year to offer low-cost college degrees to its independent franchisees and their employees. Through this program, Dunkin’ franchisees have the opportunity to offer their restaurant employees an affordable, flexible and supportive pathway to an associate or bachelor’s degree from SNHU.

For more information about opportunities and how to apply at participating franchisees, visit dunkindonuts.com/careers or visit a local restaurant and apply in person.

