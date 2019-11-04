Things Remembered fulfillment center in North Jackson looking to fill seasonal positions

If you were unable to attend Saturday's job fair, the center is offering open interviews over the next three weeks

NORTH JACKSON, Ohio (WKBN) – Local retailer Things Remembered is looking to fill seasonal positions at its fulfillment center in North Jackson.

Saturday, it held a job fair to help the company hire more than 600 seasonal employees.

Season Things Remembered Fulfillment Center employees can get complimentary food, regular appreciation events, teammate sales, discounts on merchandise, comprehensive training and up to $12.80 per hour pay.

The facility operates 24 hours per day, seven days per week. It’s hiring seasonal employees for a variety of shifts, both full- and part-time.

If you were unable to attend the job fair, the center is offering open interviews over the next three weeks.

Those are next Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday and Friday from 9 a.m. until 5 p.m. at the fulfillment center in North Jackson.

You can find an online application here.