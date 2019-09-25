New Castle company hiring new employees as it continues to grow

Berner International says steady growth and expansion over the last decade has given it the opportunity to increase staff

NEW CASTLE, Pa. (WKBN) – Berner International needs more help as it continues to grow.

The New Castle company hired about 10 employees since WKBN’s JobsNow story aired in January.

It’s now looking for Shippers, Powder Coaters and General Assembly Workers. All of these positions are being sought on first (6 a.m. – 2 p.m.) and second (2-10 p.m.) shifts.

Berner says steady growth and expansion over the last decade has given it the opportunity to increase staff and continue offering its team fully-paid health benefits, a 401K plan and competitive wages.

If interested, stop by the plant in the Shenango Industrial Park at 111 Progress Ave., New Castle, PA or look online at www.Berner.com.

Berner has also added an Electrical Assembly Specialist Apprenticeship program certified by the State of Pennsylvania. It teamed up with Laurel Technical Institute in Sharon/Hermitage to offer the book knowledge on electrical wiring, which is fully paid by Berner.