YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – The Rescue Mission is interested in meeting people who have an interest in the ministry.

The Rescue Mission is hiring a cook to prepare, serve meals and clean up. The mission provides nearly 300 meals a day.

It’s also looking for a women and families client advisor and a men’s client advisor. These positions answer clients’ questions and provide necessities as requested.

Some of the tasks of a client advisor include welcoming new guests and conducting intake interviews. Training will include how to answer questions, monitor dayrooms, update computer logs and other tasks.

For complete job descriptions, you can email the mission’s human resources department at 2ndchance@RescueMissionMV.org. You can also find more information online.