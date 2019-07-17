Mercy Health hosts job fair

The event is scheduled for Thursday, July 18

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Mercy Health is holding a job fair and looking to fill several positions.

The event is scheduled for Thursday, July 18. Two sessions are available:

Session 1 – 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Session 2 – 3 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Mercy is looking to recruit nurses, state-tested aides, and other positions.

Mercy says they offer competitive wages, benefits, tuition reimbursement for full-time and part-time positions, paid time off, and other benefits.

Recruitment and referral bonuses are available in the following amounts:

$5,000 for experienced RNs with two or more years experience

$1,000 for nursing assistants (HCA, PCA, etc.)

$2,500 sign-on bonus for per diem RNS who accept a full-time position

For more information, go to www.mercy.com/careers or call (330) 884-7006 to learn more about the upcoming job fair.