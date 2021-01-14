Meijer hiring to fill 300 positions at new Boardman supercenter

Meijer leadership will screen applicants within the next few weeks

BOARDMAN, Ohio (WKBN) – Meijer is seeking to fill 300 positions at its new superstore in Boardman.

The store is located at 1420 Boardman-Canfield Road, which is near the intersection of Boardman-Canfield Road and Lockwood Boulevard.

The positions available include clerks and cake decorators to customer service, cashiers, receiving and meat cutters. Starting pay is based on experience level and specific skills.

Meijer team members receive weekly pay, team member discounts, paid parental leave, educational reimbursement and flexible scheduling. They also have career advancement opportunities, access to health insurance options and the option for 401k retirement planning, according to a news release from the company.

Potential candidates should begin the hiring process by applying on Meijer’s website.

Candidates can the click “Search New Store Open Jobs” button, enter “Boardman” in the location search field, and click “search.” Hourly candidates can apply by clicking on the positions listed.

Meijer leadership will screen applicants within the next few weeks. Selected candidates will be contacted to schedule virtual video interviews.