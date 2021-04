The positions include ticket-takers, ushers, grounds assistants and even a mascot

NILES, Ohio (WKBN) – The Mahoning Valley Scrappers are hiring for game-day positions.

The positions include ticket-takers, ushers, grounds assistants and even a mascot.

Applications are on the Scrappers’ website.

The job fair is from 3 to 7 p.m. Thursday at Eastwood Field in Niles.

For more information about the job fair, contact the Scrappers at 330-505-0000 or info@mvscrappers.com.