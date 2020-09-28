Mahoning Valley Manufacturers Coalition looks to place eligible candidates in entry-level positions

NORTH JACKSON, Ohio (WKBN) – There are plenty of “now hiring” signs out. A new regional program will try and find serious candidates for manufacturing positions.

Extrudex Aluminum in North Jackson handles 65 million pounds of aluminum a year. It pushes the metal through a die and forms it for many different industries.

“Aluminum is the metal of the future. We’re running it now but it’s still in its infancy,” said Jim Scheuing, Extrudex general manager.

Extrudex has 165 workers but wants at least 15 new hires, and it has tapped into a program to help find them. The Mahoning Valley Manufacturers Coalition has a $2.5 million grant from the Department of Labor to recruit and train candidates, taking that burden off the employers.

“This program will allow them to get those basic introductory skills in a way that’s not intimidating,” said Jessica Borza, with the Mahoning Valley Manufacturers Coalition.

It can even be someone who has no manufacturing experience. Five weeks of paid training is how they’ll start. It’s trying to get the attention of people who need a job or may have had a job that was impacted by the coronavirus.

“Now’s a time to maybe think about their future in a different way, and manufacturing really presents great opportunities to develop your career,” Borza said.

Candidates just need a high school diploma or GED and be interested and motivated.

Available positions pay a minimum of $12 per hour to start, plus incentives and benefits.

It’s not a dead-end job. Scheuing started as a press operator and has worked his way up to the general manager of the plant.

“With the future growing, we want to continue to grow with it. But aluminum Extrusion is that process that will be here for the future too,” Scheuing said.

Here’s how you can get involved. Virtual information sessions start on Tuesday and you must take one to learn about the job opportunities. They are Sept. 29 at 11:30 a.m., Sept. 30 at 2:30 p.m. and Oct. 8 at 4 p.m. Go to www.workadvanceohpenn.org to register.

