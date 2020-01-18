Closings and delays
Mahoning County ESC hosts substitute teacher job fair

CANFIELD, Ohio (WKBN) – The Mahoning Valley Regional Council of Governments is holding a substitute teacher job fair next month.

The event will be held from 11 a.m. – 2 p.m. February 5 at the Mahoning County Education Service Center, located at 7320 North Palmyra Rd. in Canfield.

Candidates will have an opportunity to learn about full-time and substitute teaching needs for the current and upcoming school year.

Job seekers who have a Bachelor’s degree (in any field) are encouraged to attend.

On-site interviews will be conducted, so applicants are encouraged to bring their resumes.

Schools involved include Austintown, Boardman, Canfield, Youngstown and more.

