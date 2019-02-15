Mahoning County Educational Service Center hosting teacher job fair

Copyright by WKBN - All rights reserved

CANFIELD, Ohio (WKBN) - The Mahoning County Educational Service Center (MCESC) is hosting its annual teacher recruiting

event on Monday, March 4.

The teacher job fair will be held from 10 a.m. – 1 p.m. in the Joyce Brooks Center located at the Mahoning County Career and Technical Center.

All recent and upcoming spring graduates in education, credentialed teachers, substitute teachers and substitute teacher candidates can meet with district administrators and substitute teacher recruiters to learn about teaching opportunities.

The following school districts will be represented:

-- Boardman Local School District

-- Campbell City School District

-- Lowellville Local School District

-- Mahoning County Educational Service Center

-- Rootstown Local School District

-- South Range Local School District

-- Springfield Local School District

-- Struthers City School District

-- Western Reserve Local School District

-- Youngstown City School District

If you plan to attend, you can preregister online at this link, or go to www.mahoningesc.org and select Job Fair Registration.

The Joyce Brooks Center is located at 7300 N. Palmyra Rd. in Canfield. Enter through Door 36.

Looking for another segment? View all JobsNOW segments



JobsNOW is a joint initiative between WKBN and the Youngstown/Warren Regional Chamber.