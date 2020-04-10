Mahoning Co. Board of Developmental Disabilities looking for direct support professionals

As unemployment rates skyrocket during this pandemic, a Valley group is in need of workers

(WKBN) – The Mahoning County Board of Developmental Disabilities is hiring direct support professionals.

DSPs provide hands-on, direct care in homes for people with disabilities.

They’re needed because the Board’s day programs have been canceled.

“These troubling times that we’re in and the unfortunate layoffs that many people have seen as a result of this. This really is kind of an industry. If somebody is looking for a career, I mean, there’s potential for career advancement. It’s a good place to get your feet wet in the field and see if it’s something you want to stay into,” said MCBDD Superintendent Bill Whitacre.

Schedules can be flexible and DSPs can make anywhere from $10-14 per hour. They will also earn free certification and paid training.

Those interested can call the Board at 330-718-3716 or visit MCBDD’s website.