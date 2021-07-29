Looking for a job? Three businesses in the Valley are hiring

(WKBN) – If you are looking for a job, there will be a few job fairs going on in the Valley today.

Vallourec needs to fill several positions, including quality inspector, material handler and electronic technician, among others. Its job fair will be from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. at its facility on S. State Street in Girard.

Macy’s is holding a job fair in New Castle. You can go to 101 S. Mercer St. at either 10 a.m. or noon. You’re asked to bring a resume and two forms of ID. Be prepared for an interview on the spot.

Finally, if you’re looking for a job in health care, Ohio Living Lake Vista is hiring. The event is being held at the Cortland office on N. Mecca Street from noon to 3 p.m. No appointment or resume is required.