WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – Livi Steel in Warren is hiring truck drivers with a CDL license.

The drivers will make deliveries of beams and columns used in construction.

Drivers will be home nights, weekends, and holidays.

Qualified applicants can send their cover letter, resume and references to: ashley.morrow@livisteel.com or mail to: Ashley Morrow c/o Livi Steel, Inc. 1245 Burton Street S.E. P.O. Box 2217 Warren, Ohio 44484. A paper application can also be picked up.