(WKBN) – Kraftmaid is hiring at its Middlefield and Orwell locations.

It needs first- and third-shift general labor workers. No experience is necessary.

If you’re not familiar, most of the general labor positions are Monday through Thursday in 10-hour shifts.

Benefits are included, and you even qualify for product discounts.

You can start the application with a text. Just text APPLY to 844-974-1360.



You can find more information about the jobs online.