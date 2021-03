They are looking to hire up to 1,500 workers at Kennywood and Sand Castle Water Park

PITTSBURGH, Pa. (WKBN) – Kennywood Amusement Park in Pittsburgh is hiring for the season.

High school and college students are encouraged to apply.

Applications can be taken online at Kennywood.com.

The park opens May 8.